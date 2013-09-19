Judge says La. can't intervene in teacher lawsuit

MONROE, La. (AP) - A Monroe judge has refused to let the state intervene in a teacher's lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Gov. Bobby Jindal's teacher tenure revamp.

Judge Benjamin Jones ruled Thursday that the state couldn't become a party to the lawsuit filed against Monroe City Schools.

In August, Jones declared as unconstitutional part of the 2012 law that made it tougher to reach tenure and changed dismissal procedures.

After his ruling, the state sought to intervene in the lawsuit, filed by DeAnne Williams, a Monroe teacher facing possible dismissal.

The News-Star reports (http://tnsne.ws/16rlFSx ) that Jones said there was no legal basis for him to let the state become a party to the case after his ruling.

Lawyer Jimmy Faircloth, representing the state, said he will seek to intervene during the appeal.

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.