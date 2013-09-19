New court date for former Jennings chief - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New court date for former Jennings chief

There is a new court date for a former Jennings Police Chief.

Johnny Lassiter is accused of taking items from the Jennings Police Department's evidence room while serving as the custodian of evidence.

He was supposed to appear in court Monday but his trial was pushed back and will now begin on Nov. 14.

The former chief was arrested on theft and malfeasance charges in January after an audit found several items missing, including drugs.

Lassiter pleaded not guilty to theft over $1,500, malfeasance and obstruction of justice charges in March.

A charge of injuring public records has been dismissed.

    •   
