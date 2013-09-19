Sulphur woman booked on 59 counts of forgery

A Sulphur woman was booked on 59 counts of forgery, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kari D. Johns, 38, is accused of stealing from a local company that she worked for as a bookkeeper.

Johns is accused of forging the owner's signature to cash over $20,000 worth of checks at several local stores.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation of a complaint filed in August. The alleged forgeries happened between May 31 and July 18.

Johns was also booked on theft over $1,500.

Bond in the case was set by Judge Robert Wyatt at $79,000.

