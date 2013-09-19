Supreme Court denies Reeves' request

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - The state Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that public funds cannot be used to hire outside counsel for Jason Reeves.

Reeves, convicted of first-degree murder in 2004 for raping and killing 4-year-old Mary Jean Thigpen in 2001, is to be put to death by lethal injection.

Reeves is represented by the Capital Post-Conviction Project of Louisiana.

The American Press reports attorneys for Reeves attempted to hire Alan M. Freedman, an attorney with the Midwest Center for Justice in Evanston, Ill., in June to serve as outside counsel.

State District Court Judge Mike Canaday would not allow Freedman to enroll as counsel, saying Reeves does not have a constitutional right to choose his own counsel.

Reeves' attorneys took a writ to the Supreme Court, which denied it on Friday.

