Catch a glimpse of the Harvest Moon on Thursday

You may notice something a little different with the moon on Thursday. This week will feature the Harvest Moon across Southwest Louisiana.





The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox. Now, you may be asking, what is the difference between a regular full moon and a Harvest Moon?





The moon is not bigger or brighter. The Harvest Moon does behave differently than a typical full moon, however. Throughout the year, the full moon rises around 50 minutes later each day. Now that we are close to the Autumnal Equinox, the difference for each day in local time is only around 30 minutes.





This is a major deal in the agricultural industry. In the days before electric lights, farmers depended on the bright moonlight to extend the work day beyond sunset. This was the only way to gather all farmers' crops in time for market.





So, you may be asking, when can you catch a glimpse of the full Harvest Moon?





The full moon appears all night long from dusk till dawn. Astronomers say the official moment the moon is full is when the moon is directly opposite of the sun for the month. The moment this will occur in Southwest Louisiana will be at 6:13 a.m. in Central Standard Time.



