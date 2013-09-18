Jindal demands feds drop suit against state

WASHINGTON (AP) - Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is demanding that the Justice Department drop its challenge to his state's school voucher system.

Jindal says President Barack Obama wants "to trap these children in failing schools."

Jindal and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush say Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder wouldn't send their children to failing schools. But they say Obama and Holder are fine with a Justice Department lawsuit that seeks to block Louisiana from issuing new private school tuition vouchers in districts under federal desegregation orders.

The department says it is trying to enforce longstanding desegregation orders.

Jindal says Obama and Holder should visit Louisiana and meet with parents whose children are able to attend better schools because they have the vouchers.

