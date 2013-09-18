Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man accused of attempted second-degree murder

Burnell Turner (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Burnell Turner (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Burnell Turner, 45, is accused in a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 700 block of Orange Street.

Police spokesman Mark Kraus said upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Kraus said Turner is accused of getting into an argument with a person and shooting him several times.

"Turner missed his intended target and struck one of the four individuals that was standing behind the intended target victim," Kraus said.

Bond in the case is set at $1 million.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Detective Lecia McCullough at 337-491-1311.

