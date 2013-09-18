Free car seat checks set Saturday in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free car seat checks set Saturday in Lake Charles

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will provide free car seat checks on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Billy Navarre Honda in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

While supplies last, free child safety seats and booster seats will be available for those who need them. 

In order to receive a free seat, the child must be present. 

This week is "Child Passenger Safety Week," and Saturday is "National Seat Check Saturday." 

Events similar to this one will be held across the country, including in each Louisiana State Police troop area in Louisiana. 

For more information on Child Passenger Safety Week, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website at http://www.nhtsa.gov/Safety/CPS.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons

