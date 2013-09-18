2 La. airports get federal money

By The Associated Press



Two southwestern Louisiana airports have received U.S. Department of Transportation grants.

U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, says Chennault Industrial Airport Authority in Lake Charles received a $2 million grant that will be used jointly toward rehabilitating the runway and for a wildlife hazard assessment.

Jefferson Davis Airport Commission in Jennings received $78,300 for an airport layout plan identifying future capital needs of the airport.

