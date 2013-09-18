Grandma implicated in 9-month-old grandson's deadly overdose

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

One person was shot last night on Susan Street in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are investigating.

We'll also tell you about a grandmother being arrested in connection to the death of her 9-month-old grandson from a drug overdose.

Also today, for many drivers, it's their most precious cargo – but there's more to keeping child passengers safe than simply purchasing a car seat. We'll have tips for parents and caregivers, and we'll tell you about a local event being put on by Louisiana State Police this weekend that could help you get a safety seat.

Plus, a Florida woman and her dog are reunited after years apart. Her beloved pet was found eight miles from home – somehow surviving for years near a mall!

Speaking of great pet stories, we'll share the antics of Bubbles and Bella. Bubbles, the elephant, and Bella, the Labrador retriever are best buds!

In weather, Ben says today should be a transition day as rain chances gradually increase as we get closer to the weekend. It looks as though Friday into Saturday could be pretty wet. How much rain can we expect? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast to find out. In the meantime, you can always access weather info, including the tropics, HERE. Also, you may consider downloading our weather app HERE.

