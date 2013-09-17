Proposed Nelson Road extension project

A public meeting was held Tuesday evening on the proposed project to extend Nelson Road across Contraband Bayou to West Sallier Street.

A presentation from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Environmental Assessment of the Nelson Road extension project was held to inform the public about the proposals and get feedback.

"The purpose of this project is to extend Nelson Road across Contraband Bayou and provide a connection to West Sallier Street," said Project Manager Joseph Cains.

And right now, Cains said there are three proposals on the drawing board, "Two of which curve directly into West Sallier Street. The third is a complete overpass of the existing railroad and West Sallier Street and would require a slight relocation of West Sallier Street."

All proposals would provide a direct link from I-210 to the port as well as give drivers an alternative route to get downtown.

The bridge itself would span 2,100-feet with a 51-foot clearance. Maps with detailed renderings were scattered around the room to give residents a closer look.

And many residents said they came to Tuesday's meeting simply to learn more about the project, while others said they're going to be directly affected.

"We live on Short Bay Drive and we're very interested in the route this is going to take and how it's going to affect the railroad tracks," said Ray Law.

"I live in the Barbe Court area, so it's going to affect us. The widening of Sallier Street, the increase of traffic, because we only have one way out of our subdivision," said Eugene Fontenot.

Tuesday's presentation was just the Environmental Assessment. The project timeline spans into 2018 with construction.

"I think this project will be a benefit to the City of Lake Charles from just a roadway network standpoint as well as helping to alleviate some of the traffic congestion in the area," said Cains.

All three proposals include a bicycle and pedestrian path as well.

If you'd like to submit a comment to DOTD on the proposed project: http://www.dotd.la.gov/pressreleases/release.aspx?key=2376

The deadline to submit a comment is Sept. 27, 2013.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.