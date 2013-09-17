Lake Charles police investigating shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Susan Street.

According to police spokesman Mark Kraus, at around 8 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the home in reference to a subject who was shot in the shoulder. Kraus said the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Kraus said authorities at the scene received conflicting stories regarding the incident.

"Detectives received information that this incident may have been accidentally self-inflicted, but the investigation is ongoing," Kraus said.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

