CPSB gets lesson on ‘Common Core’

The Calcasieu Parish School Board got an important lesson in new state education standards on Tuesday.

The board workshop focused on the Common Core Standards being adopted statewide.

The ultimate goal of the program is for educators to provide a pathway to college and career readiness for all students. They include developing language arts and math skills.

"I think board members always have so many issues that they have to deal with. From the financial to curriculum and instruction, and that's what I'm here to talk about, in part in relation to the biggest change that's going on in this country right now, is Common Core. PARCC which is the consortium for the testing that will begin in 2015. They're quite different tests and that's the one thing that I'm here to go over with board members, what makes the PARCC assessment for Common Core next year different from what the tests for leap and iLeap and EOC look like this year," said Judy Vail, Common Core specialist.

Louisiana is among at least 46 states that have adopted all or part of the Common Core curriculum.

