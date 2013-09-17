Jindal orders flags at half-staff in memory of shooting victims

Gov. Bobby Jindal has issued an executive order, calling for the flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting at Washington Navy Yard.

Twelve people were killed in the attack. Eight were wounded.

The order, issued Tuesday, says that, "the thoughts and prayers of all Louisianians are with the families and the victims of this horrific attack."

Below is the full order:

WHEREAS, On Monday morning, September 16, 2013, twelve people were killed in a senseless attack at the Washington Navy Yard;

WHEREAS, Eight individuals were also wounded in this attack;

WHEREAS, Countless service members, law enforcement officers, first responders, volunteers and citizens risked their lives to provide immediate aid to the numerous victims;

WHEREAS, The thoughts and prayers of all Louisianians are with the families and the victims of this horrific attack.

NOW THEREFORE, I, BOBBY JINDAL, Governor of the State of Louisiana, by virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana, do hereby order and direct as follows:

SECTION 1: As an expression of respect for the victims of the Washington Navy Yard attack, effective immediately, the flags of the State of Louisiana shall be flown at half staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings and institutions of the State of Louisiana until sunset on Friday, September 20, 2013.

SECTION 2: This Order is effective upon signature and shall remain in effect until sunset, Friday, September 20, 2013, unless amended, modified, terminated, or rescinded prior to that date.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand officially and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Louisiana, at the Capitol, in the city of Baton Rouge, on this 17th day of September, 2013.

