New Iberia man accused of sex charges involving child

A New Iberia man, arrested recently on charges of manufacturing child pornography, is now facing an aggravated rape charge, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

Austin Gulledge was initially booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

He is now facing a charge of aggravated rape. Authorities say the case involves a child under the age of one.

Troopers said Gulledge was arrested following an investigation.

Gulledge remains in the Iberia Parish Jail. Troopers said if convicted of aggravated rape, he could be sentenced to life in prison or face capital punishment.

The investigation continues.

