Concerns raised about navigating health exchange

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State lawmakers say they are concerned about a shortage of people helping Louisiana residents sign up for new insurance options available under the federal health care law.

The worries were discussed Tuesday as the House and Senate insurance committees approved state regulations to oversee four organizations splitting $1.8 million in federal grants to help with education and enrollment across the state.

Registration opens Oct. 1 for the uninsured to shop for health coverage through online marketplaces, called "exchanges." Federal subsidies are available to people, depending on their income levels, to help cover costs.

Lawmakers say many people will need assistance to wade through the complexities involved in shopping for insurance. They said Tuesday they don't believe the federal "navigator" grants will provide enough people to cover the need.

