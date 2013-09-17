Pot-bellied pig picked up by police - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pot-bellied pig picked up by police

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The first employee lawsuits have been filed against Aeroframe. We'll explain what they're asking for at noon.

Also today, with the fall college semester underway, there's something students and parents may want to keep in mind. We'll take a look at some of the best college courses for getting a job after graduation.

Plus, an ailing grandfather and devoted Red Sox fan are sent on a dream trip to Fenway Park – all thanks to the kindness of strangers online.

In weather, Ben says expect more of the same today with plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity. However, things could change by Friday with quite a bit of rain possible. Just what's in store? Tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon. He'll also address a new concern in the tropics. Remember, you can always access our Hurricane Center page HERE.

And an interesting criminal case in Texas as a cop picks up a pot-bellied pig on the run!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

