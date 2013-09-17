Suspect arrested in Albertson’s theft

Lake Charles Police have arrested a suspect in a theft at Albertson's on Country Club Road in Lake Charles.

Police spokesman Mark Kraus said 42-year-old Aveory Ramirez was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $2,500 bond.

The theft happened Sept. 10, Kraus said.

The suspect was captured on the store's surveillance video.

Kraus did not comment on what items were taken from the store.

