Sale of DeRidder church to BPPJ to be finalized

Plans are underway for the sale of the historic First Baptist Church in DeRidder to be passed over to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury.

The deal is scheduled to close Tuesday.



The church is next to the old Hanging Jail and the Beauregard Parish Courthouse in downtown DeRidder.



It will be used as a temporary court building while the old courthouse undergoes multi-million dollar renovations made possible by a tax item approved by voters last year.

BPPJ Secretary/Treasurer Tayra Dehoven said the purchase is being made from the parish's general fund.

Dehoven said it's too early to say what will happen to the property after the courthouse is renovated and the court system moves back into their building.

Dehoven said officials think the purchase will benefit the parish as it continues to grow.



