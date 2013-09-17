Voter sign-up ends Wednesday for Oct. election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Anyone who wants to vote on the Oct. 19 ballot, which includes municipal races across dozens of parishes and the 5th District congressional race, must be registered to vote by mid-week.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler says Wednesday is the last day to register for next month's election.

People can register to vote online, around the clock at www.GeauxVote.com . They can also sign up to vote at the parish registrar of voters' office or through the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries.

Elections will be held in 49 parishes on Oct. 19.

The highest-profile race is for an open seat representing the 5th District in Congress. The district includes all or part of 24 parishes representing mostly northeast and central Louisiana.

