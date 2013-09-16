Coast Guard helping to clean up Constance Beach

Beach litter poses a threat to the environment and the local economy.

That's why the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit, of Lake Charles, is doing something about it.

The Coast Guard has claimed responsibility for the cleaning and upkeep of a mile-long stretch of Constance Beach.

"About a month ago, or month and a half ago, the U.S. Coast Guard called and inquired about adopting a section of the beach. And they were interested in this particular section here. So, we got together with our state coordinator in New Orleans and got the information and paperwork they needed and formulated a plan for today," said Nathan Griffith, Cameron Parish beach coordinator.

Griffith presented Marine Science Tech 3rd Class, Kristian Frerichs with a certificate and the adoption became officials. It's a project Frerichs spearheaded.

"I worked with my command, and very closely with Mr. Nate Griffith and his associates, and we teamed up and figured out how we would have to set it up. So that way we were able to get everything done and we're good," she said.

Frerichs is new to Southwest Louisiana and is concerned about the garbage scattered along Cameron Parish beaches.

"I've noticed that Cameron has some very beautiful beaches, but not a lot of people come down and enjoy them. So, I wanted to start cleaning up the beaches, and I want to get it to where the whole community and come down and enjoy them and keep them clean," she said.

Frerichs' colleagues were very supportive and commended her for her initiative.

With three years left in Lake Charles, Frerichs will oversee the program. After that, she hopes to hand it off and watch it grow.

The Coast Guard will also take part in Saturday's coastal clean up on Holly Beach.

For more information on how you can help, call Griffith at 337-422-2037 or the Rutherford Beach contact, Kevin Savioe, at 337-660-8519.

