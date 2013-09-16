Lake Charles Memorial employees donate $75K to hospital - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Memorial employees donate $75K to hospital

(Source: Lake Charles Memorial Hospital) (Source: Lake Charles Memorial Hospital)

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital:

Employees of the Lake Charles Memorial Health System donated $75,000 to Memorial's third I Gave a Day campaign. Three-hundred employees at Memorial, Memorial for Women, Memorial Specialty Hospital and the W.O. Moss Memorial Health Clinic donated money equivalent to a day's pay to the hospital's foundation.

The money will completely fund the David B. Usher Reading Room. The room will be located above Café Bon Vie in the Memorial Hospital atrium. Construction is set to start the first week in September, with the room opening to the public in October.

"There is a lot of pride associated with the I Gave a Day program. It's a superior show of commitment from employees and physicians on all levels of the Memorial Health System," says Leif Pederson, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy. "They believe in what we are doing here and the drive we all have to make this health system the best it can be. This new reading room will not only be an asset to our visitors, but to the memory of our friend and colleague David Usher."

In 2010, The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital launched the I Gave a Day program, raising $95,000 to renovate the hospital's cafeteria, Café Bon Vie. The 2011/2012 campaign raised $75,000 designated towards the future renovation and redesign of the hospital's admissions area. All three campaigns have raised a total of $245,000.

For more information about the I Gave a Day program or the Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, call (337) 494-3226 or visit http://www.lcmh.com/foundation.

