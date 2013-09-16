Calcasieu Library Programs, Sept. 22-28

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Public Library System:

ADULTS

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

America's Music: A Film History of Our Popular Music – Week One: Blues and Gospel: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is partnering with the McNeese Banners to bring this special musical series to the area. Fulbright Senior Scholar and jazz musician Rick Condit will host the six-week series that will bring attendees through the history of America's music. The lectures and multi-media presentations will take place in Room 224 in the Shearman Fine Arts building located on the McNeese State University campus. America's Music: A Film History of Our Popular Music from Blues to Bluegrass to Broadway" is a project of the Tribeca Film Institute in collaboration with the American Library Association, Tribeca Flashpoint, and the Society for American Music. "America's

Music" has been made possible by a major grant from the National Endowment for the

Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

Affordable Care Act - General Information Session with Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25. The library will host a general information session on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare reform. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be sharing healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A.

Microsoft Excel 2010: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26. Adults wishing to learn the basics of Microsoft Excel 2010 will enjoy this class. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

America's Music: Live Musical Performance – Blues and Gospel: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 26. To coincide with the America's Music lecture series, musician Tim Norris will entertain attendees with renditions of Blues and Gospel songs. The performance will take place at Central Library.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

You Are Cornered: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26th. Adults will make a special corner bookmark paper craft. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Mosaic Coasters: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Adults will create mosaic coasters using tiles and other materials. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Freedom to Read Banned Books: Join us all week long as we celebrate Banned Books Week. Patrons will vote on their favorite banned book and banned book titles will be displayed throughout the week.

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 23. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Sewing a Back Pack: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24. Adults will sew a small back pack from scrap fabric.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Affordable Care Act - General Information Session with Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. The library will host a general information session on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare reform. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be sharing healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Greeting Cards: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25. Adults will listen to a book talk, create a greeting card using cardstock and scrapbooking paper, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Sulphur Library Book Discussion: 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 23. Adults will discuss "Bird of a Lesser Paradise" by Megan Mayhew Bergman.

Affordable Care Act - General Information Session with Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. The library will host a general information session on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare reform. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be sharing healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A.

TEENS

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Banned Book Bingo for Tweens and Teens: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Tweens and teens will observe Banned Book Week with a fun game of bingo. Prizes for winners and cupcakes for everyone! Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, September 23. Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.

ACT Test Results: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Teens who participated in the ACT Practice Test session will see their test results.

Animanga Club: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Teens who love Anime and Manga will share their love of the art form and the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28. The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community. Registration is required.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Marble Vase Creations: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Teens will make faux-marble vases for themselves or to give as a gift. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Duct Tape Bookmarks: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Teens will create a duct tape bookmark in celebration of Banned Books Week.

CHILDREN

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 25.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 23.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 24.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Johnny on the Spot: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, create a 3D apple craft, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 25.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Family Time Games: 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 23. Families will have fun playing game together.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25.

Painting a Picture: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25. Children who like to paint will enjoy some painting fun.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Book Bunch-Smart Choices: 3:30 p.m., Monday, September 23. Bernadine Thomas from the LSU Ag Center will introduce tweens to healthy foods and fun choices to enrich their lives. Registration is required.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Monday, September 23. The SWLA Human Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library and children will have the chance to read aloud to one of them.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25.

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Autumn Leaves: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, create an autumn wreath, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Falling Leaves: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Preschoolers will enjoy stories, songs, and crafts.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 23.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 26.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.