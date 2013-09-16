Calcasieu Library Programs, Sept. 22-28

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Public Library System:
ADULTS
Central Library, 301 W. Claude
Street, 721-7116
Friends of the Library Book Sale:
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu
will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.
America's Music: A Film
History of Our Popular Music – Week One: Blues and Gospel: 6:00
p.m., Tuesday, September 24. The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is
partnering with the McNeese Banners to bring this special musical series to the
area. Fulbright Senior Scholar and jazz musician Rick Condit will host
the six-week series that will bring attendees through the history of America's
music. The lectures and multi-media presentations will take place in Room
224 in the Shearman Fine Arts building located on the McNeese State University
campus. America's Music: A Film History of Our Popular Music
from Blues to Bluegrass to Broadway" is a project of the Tribeca Film Institute
in collaboration with the American Library Association, Tribeca Flashpoint, and
the Society for American Music. "America's
Music" has been made possible by a
major grant from the National Endowment for the
Humanities: Exploring the Human
Endeavor.
Affordable Care Act - General
Information Session with Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 11:00 a.m.,
Wednesday, September 25. The library will host a general information
session on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming
healthcare reform. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be
sharing healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A.
Microsoft Excel 2010:
10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26. Adults wishing to learn the basics of
Microsoft Excel 2010 will enjoy this class. Registration is required.
Friends of the Library Book Sale:
4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu
will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.
America's Music: Live
Musical Performance – Blues and Gospel: 6:30 p.m., Thursday,
September 26. To coincide with the America's Music lecture series,
musician Tim Norris will entertain attendees with renditions of Blues and
Gospel songs. The performance will take place at Central Library.
Friends of the Library Book Sale:
10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu
will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W.
Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)
You Are Cornered:
10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26th. Adults will make a
special corner bookmark paper craft. Registration is required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320
North Simmons St., 721-7090
Mosaic Coasters: 5:00
p.m., Thursday, September 26. Adults will create mosaic coasters using
tiles and other materials. Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402
Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Freedom to Read Banned
Books: Join us all week long as we celebrate Banned Books Week.
Patrons will vote on their favorite banned book and banned book titles will be
displayed throughout the week.
Coffee and History:
9:30 a.m., Monday, September 23. Patrons in the community will share
photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St.,
721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Sewing a Back Pack:
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24. Adults will sew a small back pack from
scrap fabric.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish
Road, 721-7128
Affordable Care Act - General
Information Session with Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday,
September 24. The library will host a general information session on the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare
reform. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be sharing
healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109,
743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107
Greeting Cards: 10:00
a.m., Wednesday, September 25. Adults will listen to a book talk, create
a greeting card using cardstock and scrapbooking paper, and watch a
movie. Registration is required.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160
Cypress Street, 721-7141
Sulphur Library Book Discussion:
10:00 a.m., Monday, September 23. Adults will discuss "Bird of a Lesser
Paradise" by Megan Mayhew Bergman.
Affordable Care Act - General
Information Session with Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 6:00 p.m., Thursday,
September 26. The library will host a general information session on the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare
reform. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be sharing
healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A.
TEENS
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411
Pujo St., 721-7084
Banned Book Bingo for Tweens and
Teens: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Tweens and teens will
observe Banned Book Week with a fun game of bingo. Prizes for winners and
cupcakes for everyone! Registration is required.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude
Street, 721-7116
Teen Writer's Group:
4:30 p.m., Monday, September 23. Teens who love writing will share
writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.
ACT Test Results: 3:30
p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Teens who participated in the ACT Practice
Test session will see their test results.
Animanga Club: 5:30
p.m., Thursday, September 26. Teens who love Anime and Manga will share
their love of the art form and the culture surrounding them. Registration is
required.
Teen Advisory Board:
2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28. The Central Library TAB group will
help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion
on what is popular with teens in the community. Registration is required.
Iowa Library, 107 East First
St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Marble Vase Creations:
3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Teens will make faux-marble vases for
themselves or to give as a gift. Registration is required.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160
Cypress Street, 721-7141
Wii Wednesday: 3:00
p.m., Wednesday, September 25. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii
games.
Duct Tape Bookmarks:
3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Teens will create a duct tape bookmark
in celebration of Banned Books Week.
CHILDREN
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411
Pujo St., 721-7084
Story Time: 10:30
a.m., Wednesday, September 25.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude
Street, 721-7116
Story Time: 10:00
a.m., Monday, September 23.
Story Time: 6:30 p.m.,
Tuesday, September 24.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W.
Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)
Johnny on the Spot:
4:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a
book talk, create a 3D apple craft, and watch a movie. Registration is
required.
Story Time: 2:00 p.m.,
Wednesday, September 25.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320
North Simmons St., 721-7090
Story Time: 10:30
a.m., Wednesday, September 25.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402
Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Family Time Games:
1:00 p.m., Monday, September 23. Families will have fun playing game
together.
Story Time: 10:00
a.m., Thursday, September 26.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St.,
721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Story Time: 10:00
a.m., Wednesday, September 25.
Painting a Picture:
3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25. Children who like to paint will enjoy
some painting fun.
Iowa Library, 107 East First
St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Book Bunch-Smart Choices:
3:30 p.m., Monday, September 23. Bernadine Thomas from the LSU Ag Center
will introduce tweens to healthy foods and fun choices to enrich their
lives. Registration is required.
Story Time: 10:00
a.m., Wednesday, September 25.
Maplewood Library, 91 Center
Circle, 721-7104
Story Time: 1:00 p.m.,
Thursday, September 26.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish
Road, 721-7128
Fun with Fideaux: 6:30
p.m., Monday, September 23. The SWLA Human Society will bring trained
therapy dogs to the library and children will have the chance to read aloud to
one of them.
Story Time: 10:00
a.m., Wednesday, September 25.
Southwest Louisiana Genealogical
and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109,
743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107
Autumn Leaves: 4:00
p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book
talk, create an autumn wreath, and watch a movie. Registration is
required.
Falling Leaves: 2:00
p.m., Thursday, September 26. Preschoolers will enjoy stories, songs, and
crafts.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160
Cypress Street, 721-7141
Story Time: 10:00 a.m.,
Monday, September 23.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry
Street, 721-7113
Story Time: 10:30
a.m., Thursday, September 26.
For a complete listing of
library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.