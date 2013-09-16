Authorities seeking information in 1991 case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities seeking information in 1991 case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office and the Lake Charles Police Department are seeking the identity of a young couple that picked up an abducted, white female from the Fitzenreiter Boat Launch in May of 1991, according to a news release.

Authorities said the couple was described as being in their late teens to early 20s when they picked up a white female from the boat launch and transported her to Peggy's on Moeling Street.

Anyone with information surrounding these witnesses is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

Lake Charles spokesman Mark Kraus would not elaborate about the reason behind the request.

