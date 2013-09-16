CPSB students named 2014 National Merit semifinalists

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School Board:

Three Calcasieu Parish School Board students have been named 2014 National Merit Semifinalists.

Brittian L. Qualls from Sulphur High School, Alexandra J. DeFelice from Sam Houston High School, and Maxwell S. Reeser from Westlake High School are now included in the 16,000 high school seniors selected nationwide as semifinalists out of the 1.5 million students that took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test last October.

Nationally, the students chosen as Semifinalists represent less than one percent of all high school seniors.

To become a finalist, the semifinalists must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student's earlier performance on the qualifying test. About 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.

"It's a real honor for these individuals to be recognized on a national level with the select number of students named Semifinalists," said CPSB Superintendent Wayne Savoy. "I know their parents are extremely proud, as am I, along with their schools and classmates."