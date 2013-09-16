City to host 'Community Forum' on housing, community development

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

On Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., the City of Lake Charles Department of Community Development will sponsor a Community Forum in the City Council Chambers, first floor of City Hall, 326 Pujo St.

The purpose of the forum is to gather community input regarding City policy related to housing and community development needs for use in developing the City's next Five-Year Consolidated Plan (2015-2019).

The Consolidated Plan, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will provide the framework for implementing housing and community development programs over the next five-year period, Fiscal Years 2015 – 2019.

Public participation and input are important to the development of the 2015 – 2019 Consolidated Plan.

Questions about this Forum may be directed to: Esther Vincent, Director, Department of Community Development and Services, 337-491-1440.