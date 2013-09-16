Barfield continues statewide tour promoting ‘LA Tax Amnesty 2013 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barfield continues statewide tour promoting ‘LA Tax Amnesty 2013’

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Louisiana Secretary of Revenue Tim Barfield will continue his statewide tour this week to speak with local communities about a tax amnesty program to run from Sept. 23 through Nov. 22.

Officials say "LA Tax Amnesty 2013: A Fresh Start" offers "delinquent taxpayers and non-filers a chance to settle their accounts by paying all taxes due, with an exemption from all penalties and 50 percent of the interest."

"We are looking forward to connecting with hundreds of taxpayers as we prepare to launch the Fresh Start program," Barfield said. "This will be the opportunity needed by many people to clear their account with the Department of Revenue, and we want to help them in any way possible."

Visit www.ldrtaxamnesty.com for more information.

Barfield will be at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Room, at 1015 Pithon Street in Lake Charles, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

