Postal investigators target drug trade via US mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities in the Baton Rouge area are finding more and more illegal drugs in the U.S. mail and private delivery services.

The Advocate (http://bit.ly/16tqTjz) reports that drugs have been found in plastic wraps, cereal boxes, cans and even dirty laundry. Most have a California return address.

Acting U.S. Attorney Walt Green says the amount of such shipments has increased over the past several months, but he doesn't know why.

Mailing illegal drugs is a federal offense, but many Baton Rouge-area cases are prosecuted in state court because the amount of drugs is relatively small.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reports 1,760 arrests nationwide related to illegal drug shipments in fiscal year 2012. That's 33% up from the previous year and more than double the number reported six years ago.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.