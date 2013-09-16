Dog escapes burning building and runs to owner's job site

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A deadly shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. At least one gunman opened fire inside the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters. Several people have been killed and many others wounded. We'll have the latest at noon.

Do you live in Oberlin? We'll tell you why town officials are asking folks there to boil their water before consuming.

Also today, if you want a solid education – it's going to cost you. Tuitions have surged more than 500 percent since 1985. We'll take a look at the tough choices parents and students face.

Plus, an update on two dogs that saved themselves from a burning apartment. Although injured, one of them took off to his owner's job – it was as though he wanted to warn him of the danger.

In weather, Ben tells me our conditions should remain unchanged today – a mix of sun and clouds and plenty of summer heat. He says rain chances are minimal today, but will that remain the case as the week wears on in our area? Find out about that and Ingrid's impact on Mexico during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. You can also access the latest on the tropics and more HERE 24 hours a day.

