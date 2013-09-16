Oberlin residents under boil advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted in Oberlin

The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted, according to officials.

Residents had been under the advisory following repairs to a water well over the weekend.

The town lost water pressure on Saturday. A burned out motor was to blame.

Officials had been awaiting the results of safety tests.

