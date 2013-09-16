Increasing number of drug dealers using the mail to deliver their merchandise

Authorities in Louisiana are finding more and more illegal drugs in the U.S. mail and private delivery services. Drugs have been found in plastic wraps, cereal boxes, cans and even dirty laundry. Most have a California return address.

Acting U.S. Attorney Walt Green says the amount of such shipments has increased over the past several months, but he doesn't know why. Mailing illegal drugs is a federal offense, but many Baton Rouge-area cases are prosecuted in state court because the amount of drugs is relatively small. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reports 1,760 arrests nationwide related to illegal drug shipments in fiscal year 2012. That's 33 percent up from the previous year and more than double the number reported six years ago.



