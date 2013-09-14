The Pride of McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

High school students get chance to march with 'Pride of McNeese'

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

On Saturday, high school marching band students from more than 30 high schools across Louisiana and East Texas got to take the field along side the Pride of McNeese Marching Band.

Lila Jackson from Warren High School in Warren, Texas said, "I signed up for this thing called McNeese All-Star Band and it's just for high school students who want to march with the McNeese band. I thought it would be cool so I went for it."

More than 240 interested students showed up ready to hit the field for the big halftime show.

The event is one of four McNeese marching band recruitment events held throughout the year.

It gives students a chance to march in a college football game and show everyone what they're made of.

Tiffany Boudreaux, from Basile High School, said, "I am really nervous, but at the same time, I'm really excited. I'm ready to show everyone what my little town can do."

Her friend, Trey Fontenot said, "Excited. Without a doubt, I'm really excited for tonight ... to perform and such."

When halftime came, those pre-show jitters were nowhere to found.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

