Moss Bluff Middle holds active shooter simulation

It's a scenario that used to be unthinkable, but unfortunately, that's changed in recent years.

Preparing for school shootings is now part of reality for schools across the nation, which is why the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to put on a special simulation.

It was the sound of gun shots outside of a classroom, but fortunately, it was only a drill.

The simulation was held at Moss Bluff Middle School.

Nearly 30 teachers attended from all over the parish to learn how to better prepare in case of a crisis.

"I'm expecting they'll train me on what to do if I see someone coming and what to look for in a possible shooter," said Barbe High School Secretary, Erin Gilpin.

A pretend active shooter banged on doors, while deputies calmly discussed how to face the unimaginable.

And while some educators felt uncomfortable during the drill, they said it was worth it for the kids' safety.

"Safety is our number one priority for the kids and ourselves and I'm hoping to learn how to handle things," said teacher Brandi Lee.

And school officials said learning to be proactive will only bring better security to Calcasieu schools.

The simulation is new to Calcasieu Parish and will be offered several times a year.

According to officials, in situations like these, educators are the first line of defense until authorities arrive.

And that's why it's so important for everyone to be prepared.

