Hundreds of walkers and runners gathered in Westlake on Saturday morning for a childhood cancer event. Organizers say the goal was to raise awareness and funds to help families.

September is childhood cancer awareness month and to raise that awareness, the 2nd Annual Colors for a Cause event was held.

The event kicked off with a 5K walk/run as participants wore their color of choice.

"Different colors are associated with colors of cancer. That's why our organization is called Colors for a Cause," explained Colors for a Cause Louisiana President, Todd Parker.

One firefighter raised awareness in a different way – by participating in his uniform.

"People that organized this are my fellow brothers and sisters in the fire department and I'm just trying to help bring more attention to their cause," said Dale Cardozier.

Parker says this year's event "Be Bold, Go Gold" is geared to support families.

"We are a non-profit organization and without the support of the public we wouldn't be able to help the families that need it most. Most of these families are going through some tough times, they're not able to work while they're doing treatment for their children, and traveling," said Parker.

Close to 800 people attended, many in honor of children lost to cancer.

"We got together a team for my daughter Taylor Folsom. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 15 months, and wasn't supposed to make two. And she lived to be 12 years old and was just re-diagnosed with atypical meningiomas. That's basically what took her life," shared Helena Folsom.

"We recently lost one of our captains, Mighty Rodricks, to childhood cancer, just a few months ago," said Kristine Seaward, President of Ainsley's Angels of Louisiana.

"About 25 years ago, my daughter passed away from lung cancer, and we thought we'd come out and send her up a balloon and walk for her," said Mae Simon.

And with a cheer, the gold balloons were released, spreading visible awareness for those lost and still battling the disease.

Parker says the event tripled in size from last year.

For more information about Colors for a Cause Louisiana: https://www.facebook.com/#!/CFACLA

