IN PHOTOS: Air Force training at Fort Polk - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

IN PHOTOS: Air Force training at Fort Polk

A Canadian Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster II passes over the ‘Strike’ Drop Zone at Fort Polk on Aug. 17. The aircraft was conducting a joint airdrop training mission with the Royal New Zealand Air Force and U.S. airmen. (Tech Sgt. Parker) A Canadian Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster II passes over the ‘Strike’ Drop Zone at Fort Polk on Aug. 17. The aircraft was conducting a joint airdrop training mission with the Royal New Zealand Air Force and U.S. airmen. (Tech Sgt. Parker)
A bundle attached to a high-speed parachute bounces after impacting the ‘Strike’ Drop Zone at Fort Polk on Aug. 17. The package was delivered by a Canadian Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules. (Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres) A bundle attached to a high-speed parachute bounces after impacting the ‘Strike’ Drop Zone at Fort Polk on Aug. 17. The package was delivered by a Canadian Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules. (Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres)
U.S. Air Force combat controllers from Fort Bragg, N.C. conduct air traffic control operations at Fort Polk during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation on Aug. 20. (Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres) U.S. Air Force combat controllers from Fort Bragg, N.C. conduct air traffic control operations at Fort Polk during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation on Aug. 20. (Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., shelter from the dust of a departing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter at Fort Polk on Aug. 24. (Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres) U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., shelter from the dust of a departing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter at Fort Polk on Aug. 24. (Tech. Sgt. Parker Gyokeres)
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

U.S. Airmen trained at Fort Polk recently during a large rotation in August.

Attached are photos of the training, which combined air and ground forces, as well as various types of aircraft.

Learn more HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly