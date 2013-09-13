SWLA weekend lineup promises science, sleuths and serenades

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and beyond.

The lineup includes Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show at the Children's Museum in Lake Charles, the 68th anniversary of the Commissioning of the USS Orleck, Chris Miller & the Bayou Roots at the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" show in Eunice, "Clue the Musical" at the Showboat Theatre at Fort Polk, the Warren Wolf Quintet in Lafayette, a tribute to former Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis at the Rebel State Historic Site in Marthaville, and the 11th annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival in Natchitoches.



Coming up next week, Lake Charles will participate in the Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup 2013, and McNeese State University will hold Parents and Family Weekend. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a Constitution Day Celebration as well as a public reading by Ernest J. Gaines, and the 8th Annual Families Helping Families of SWLA Golf Tournament will take place at Gray Plantation Golf Course in Sulphur.

Lake Charles:

Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show: September 14 at 11 a.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad St. in Lake Charles. What can you do with pressure? Sasol's Theresa Bell will demonstrate the cool things that can be done with pressure. Experiments include: inflating a balloon with lemon juice and baking soda, the balloon blow-up challenge and hanging water. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

68th anniversary of the Commissioning of the USS ORLECK DD 886: September 15 at the USS Orleck Naval Museum. The observance will include an open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a brief ceremony at 2 p.m. Former crew members will be in attendance. The public is invited to attend. Visitors are encouraged to wear non-slip, closed-toe shoes. Tickets are not required for admission; however, the USS Orleck Naval Museum welcomes donations. The Orleck is located at 604 North Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles. For more information, call 337-214-SHIP (7447), email info@orleck.org or visit http://orleck.org.

Internet – Beyond Basics: September 16 at 1 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street. Adults who would like to expand their knowledge of online searching and safety will cover such topics as improved search techniques, browser history, RSS feeds, and more. Attendees must have basic knowledge of online searching to attend. Registration is required. For more information, call 721-7116 or visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

"Starting and Financing a Small Business": September 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room E of the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (SEED) Center, located at 4310 Ryan St., across from the McNeese State University campus. This free seminar is presented by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at McNeese. Topics will include business planning, sources of funding and small business resources. Pre-registration is requested. For more information, contact the LSBDC at McNeese at 337-475-5529 or go online at LSBDC.MSU@lsbdc.org.

Affordable Care Act - General Information Session with LHEC: September 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street. The library will host a general information session on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare reform. A representative from the Louisiana Healthcare Education Coalition (LHEC) will be sharing healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A. For more information, call 721-7116 or visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

Adventures of the Senses: September 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad St. in Lake Charles. This is a program for families with autism spectrum disorders. It is an after-hours opportunity to come and enjoy the museum with families dealing with similar impairments. It also allows parents to help their children develop language and social skills. Admission fees have been paid by the SWLA Autism Chapter, but donations are welcome.

"English Vinglish": September 20 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Central School Arts and Humanities Center. Calcasieu Cinema International is hosting a free screening of the film. After the film, a discussion will be led by Dr. Ram Nileshwar and Ankita Choudhary. A taste of Indian food - along with free popcorn and drinks - will also be provided. For more information, email cbadeaux@mcneese.edu or jkprjs@gmail.com.

"The Secret Garden": September 20-22 and 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre at 1 Reid St. in Lake Charles. The play is based on the classic novel. ACTS Theatre Group will perform. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 337-433-2287.

Cheap Trick: September 20 at the L'Auberge Event Center, located at 777 Avenue L'Auberge in Lake Charles. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Stadium tickets are $45, and floor tickets are $55. For more information, call 866-580-7444.

Parents and Family Weekend: September 20-21 at McNeese State University. A family game show night will kick off the events on Friday from 7-9 p.m. in Holbrook Student Union (Old Ranch). Students and families will compete for prizes in "Deal or No Deal" and "Minute to Win It" game shows.

Saturday's schedule includes: breakfast with McNeese President Philip Williams and deans at 9 a.m. in the La Jeunesse Room of the Student Union; a student tailgate with families from 2 p.m. -6:30 p.m. in Lot E at Cowboy Stadium; and the McNeese vs. Weber State University football game at 7 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium.

Registration for the weekend is $15 for McNeese students and $35 per family member and includes the Friday night show, a T-shirt, two meals (breakfast and tailgate) and a football game ticket. For more information or to register, call the Student Union and Activities office at 337-475-5609 or go to www.mcneese.edu/campuslife and click on Parents and Family Weekend.

Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup 2013: September 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. This is a local arm of the nationwide effort. Volunteers will collect trash and record their collections with data cards. An event wrap-up will follow, with comments from Mayor Roach, including awards presentations and refreshments, at the Command Center, located on the northwest side (lakeside), near the parking lot of the Lake Charles Civic Center at 900 Lakeshore Dr. For more information, call Rachel Warrick, 491-1481; or Mason Lindsay, 436-8809.

Carencro:

The Mercredi Show: This free outdoor concert series will be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Pelican Park Concert Stage. Concerts are presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro, and performance dates are as follows: High Performance on September 18, Na-Na-Sha on September 25, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band on October 2, Warren Storm-Willie Tee & Cypress on October 9 and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns on October 16. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the park. Ice chests will not be allowed.

Eunice:

Chris Miller & the Bayou Roots: September 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Emcee will be Fred Charlie. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Fort Polk:

"Clue the Musical": Dinner shows will be held Sept. 13, 21, 26 and 28 with cocktail service beginning at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $30 for adults and $25 for children under 12 years of age.

Show-only presentations will be held Sept. 14, 20 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. The event is open to soldiers, family members and civilians. All shows will be held at the Showboat Theatre at Fort Polk.

The musical is based on the board game by the Parker Brothers, and audience members are invited to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon? Spectators receive forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the evening.

For reservations or additional information, call 531-2337.

Lafayette:

Warren Wolf Quintet: September 13 at 7 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, located at 101 W. Vermilion St. in Lafayette. Tickets are $30-40 for the general public, $27-36 for members and $18 for students with Mezzanine level seating. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. For more information, call 337-233-7060.

Constitution Day Celebration: September 17 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Activities begin with a reading of the U.S. Constitution in its entirety at noon in the UL Quad near the free speech stone. Political science professor Dr. Rick Swanson will give a short introduction beforehand. Copies of the Constitution will be distributed free to UL students, faculty and staff. A voter registration drive will be conducted, and a Constitution "quiz" will be held. In the event of rain, the reading to be held in Dupré Library in the Jazzman's Café.

"Should the Second Amendment be repealed?": September 17 at 2 p.m. in Broussard Hall, Room 116 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. This debate will be part of the Constitution Day Celebration at UL Lafayette. Dr. Istvan Berkeley, Associate Professor of Philosophy at UL Lafayette, will present an argument in favor of the repeal. Dr. Gary Kinsland, Professor of Geology at UL Lafayette, will present an argument against the repeal. The Debate will be followed by a discussion and participation with the whole audience.

Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation's Night of Culinary Delights fundraiser: September 19 at 6 p.m. at River Oaks in the Vermilion Room. The facility is located at 520 East Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. The event will include 10 chefs, who will prepare up to two dishes each, live music, a cash bar and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table of ten. For more information, call 225-291-1675 or email contact@lahemo.org or visit www.lahermo.org.

Masterworks Concert No. 1: September 21 at 6 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, located at 1373 S College Rd. in Lafayette. The performance will be a tribute to Bruce and Madelyn Trible. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform "Ma vlast: Vltava" by Smetana, a piece which honors a river in the Czech Republic. During the performance, Westwater Arts Photochoreography will project images of the river synced with the music. Works by Rachmaninov, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky will also be performed. To order tickets, call 337-232- 4277, ext. 1. For more information, call 337-291-5540 or visit the orchestra's web site.

Readings by Ernest J. Gaines: September 25 at 3 p.m. at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Ernest J. Gaines Center. Gaines is the Writer in Residence Emeritus at UL Lafayette and a recipient of the 2012 National Medal of Arts. Gaines is the author of nine books of fiction, including "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman", "A Gathering of Old Men" and "A Lesson Before Dying". He served as a member of the UL Lafayette faculty for twenty-one years before he retired in December 2004. The event will feature Gaines reading from two works in progress. A discussion will follow the reading, and Gaines will sign copies of his books at the conclusion of the program. "This Louisiana Thing that Drives Me" will be available for purchase at the reading. The event is sponsored by Ernest J. Gaines, Edith Garland Dupre Library and UL Lafayette Department of English.

Leesville:

Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce Annual Raffle fundraiser: September 17 at Celebrations in downtown Leesville. A social will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a drawing at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the drawing will receive a cash prize of $20,000. Tickets for the drawing are $200 each, which includes dinner for two and an open bar at the social. Door prizes will also be awarded throughout the event. A Fish Bowl Drawing will also be held, with a cash prize of $500. For more information, call 337-238-0349.

Marthaville, La.:

Tribute to former Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis: September 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rebel State Historic Site. The day kicks off with a 10 a.m. presentation on the biography, political career and musical contributions of the state's former governor. At 11:30 a.m., Dennis Baw and The Hallelujah Chorus and Ukulele Band of Glenview Baptist Church from Ft. Worth, Texas, will perform a variety of music made famous by Davis. The concert will be held at the site's pavilion. The documentary "Sunshine by the Stars" will be shown at 1:30 p.m. The Rebel State Historic Site is located approximately 25 miles west of Natchitoches, LA on LA Hwy. 1221 North. For more information, call 888-677-3600 toll free or 472-6255.

Natchitoches:

11th annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival: September 20-22 at the Riverbank Stage along Cane River Lake in Downtown Natchitoches. The festival is sponsored by the City of Natchitoches, the Independent Motorcycle Riders of Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission. For more information, visit http://www.meatpiefestival.com or contact the Natchitoches Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-259-1714 or 318-352-8072.

Orange, Texas:

Saturday Adventure Series: Slithery Snakes: September 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas. Learn about the adaptive nature of snakes and meet a few local snakes up-close. Seating is limited, and RSVP is requested. Participants should meet at the admissions window prior to the program. To reserve your space or for more information, call 409-670-9113.

Saturday Adventure Series: Pollinators Galore: September 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas. Learn about nature's pollinators, including bats and bees. Participants can make a mask and pollinate their own flowers. Seating is limited, and RSVP is requested. Participants should meet at the admissions window prior to the program. To reserve your space or for more information, call 409-670-9113.

Pitkin, La.:

Butterfly Blast: September 27-29 at Allen Acres, located at 5070 Hwy 399 in Pitkin. Scheduled activities include butterfly and hummingbird viewing from 8 a.m. to dusk on Friday through Sunday, moth, spider and firefly viewing from 7 p.m. onwards on Friday and Sunday, and a North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event will include the capturing, tagging and release of Monarch butterflies, which can be tracked at http://www.monarchwatch.org/tagmig/tag.htm. Access to water and bathrooms will be provided, and photography is encouraged. Donations welcomed. For more information, contact Dr. Charles Allen or Susan Allen at 337-328-2252 or native@camtel.net.

Sulphur:

St. Theresa's Bon Temps Festival: September 20-22 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, located at 4822 Carlyss Drive in Sulphur. Admission is free, and the event will feature carnival rides, live music, bingo, live and silent auctions, a 5K run, a country store, a sweet shop and a garage sale. For more information, call 337-583-4800.

8th Annual Families Helping Families of SWLA Golf Tournament: September 28 at Gray Plantation Golf Course. The 2-person scramble tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and has a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event will conclude with lunch and award presentations.

The entry fee is $250 per team, which includes the course, cart fees, lunch, and a move up hole. Sponsorship and entry forms can be found at www.fhfswla.org. Entry deadline is September 24, 2013, or the first 36 team entries received.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the programs of FHF SWLA, which include the Annual School Supply Drive for students with disabilities, and the Next Chapter Book Club. For more information, contact Families Helping Families at 337-436-2570 or 1-800-894-6558 or by email at info@fhfswla.org.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.