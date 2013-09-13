Louisiana Medal of Honor posthumously awarded to Calcasieu deputy

The Louisiana Medal of Honor was awarded posthumously to a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, along with three other deputies from across the state in a ceremony on Thursday.

Calcasieu deputy Randall Benoit was killed in a car crash in Carlyss early last year.

He was with the Sheriff's Office for 18 years.

Families of the fallen deputies accepted the award on behalf of their loved ones.

The four awards given at the ceremony bring the total number of Medal of Honor recipients to 76 since the program began.

