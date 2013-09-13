Lake Charles man booked on DWI, fourth offense

A Lake Charles man was booked on fourth offense DWI, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

John A. Hernandez, 39, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the charge in addition to following too closely.

The arrest came Thursday morning after troopers responded to several calls from drivers reporting a reckless motorist traveling west on I-10 between Iowa and Lake Charles.

Troopers observed the vehicle and said the driver nearly hit another vehicle.

Hernandez was pulled over. Troopers said he showed signs of impairment and performed poorly in a field sobriety test.

"Additional investigation revealed Hernandez consumed impairment-inducing narcotics prior to getting behind the wheel. A urine sample was obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis," the release states.

Troopers said Hernandez was booked on vehicular homicide in 2006.

He was subsequently arrested for DWI twice in 2011.

