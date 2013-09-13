Dying live oak trees and the impact on our coast

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

It's a growing problem impacting the Louisiana coast. An environmentalist in Grand Chenier says the coastline is eroding so fast because natural species like the live oak tree are dying off. Can anything be done to reverse the problem? Find out at noon.

Plus, falls are a threat to the health and independence of older adults. But there are plenty of opportunities to prevent an accident before it happens.

In weather, Ben says another sunny day on tap with a few showers moving in for the northern part of our viewing area this afternoon. Can we expect any rain as we head into another Football Friday night? What about the weekend? You can get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And we'll show you some incredible video of a huge dust devil in the Mississippi Delta region.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.