Barbe Elementary receives $300,000 'Safe Routes' grant

Just call Elvina Carrier another member of the family. She knows every kid she lets cross.

"I come and volunteer and I love doing it," said Carrier.

Carrier takes her post at Barbe Elementary every afternoon. And now, a grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Safe Routes to School Program will assist Carrier in keeping kids safe.

"It's going to cover infrastructure for safe walks to schools, which will include sidewalks, pedestrian signs and bicycle ramps," said teacher, Stacy Dellafosse.

Dellafosse said without the city, there would be no grant. She and the city teamed up to develop a plan to apply for the grant.

Sixty percent of students at Barbe walk to school, which helps most of the students.

"The main priority is that we keep our students safe and then of course it will encourage more walking, riding to school, and getting parents involved," said Dellafosse.

Even after more travel routes and safer conditions thanks to the grant, Carrier said she'll still be there.

"I can come out and volunteer my time, make sure the kids cross safely, and teach them not to walk alone," said Carrier.

And she'll continue to care for each kid as they cross the street.

The grant is for $300,000 and changes will focus on 18th St. and Lake St.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.