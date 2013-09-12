TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Week 2 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SCORES: Touchdown Live -- Week 2

Here's a look at the Friday games. We post scores here and also to our KPLC Facebook page. You can also follow our scores via Twitter at @KPLC7News, #touchdownlive.

 

LaGrange - 18

Barbe - 42, FINAL

 

NOLA Holy Cross - 38

Sulphur - 13, FINAL

 

Washington-Marion - 18

Sam Houston - 17, FINAL

 

DeRidder - 28

Natchitoches Central - 19, FINAL

 

Crowley - 22

Westlake - 21, FINAL

 

Eunice - 7

Jennings - 15, FINAL

 

Many - 34

Leesville - 7, FINAL

 

Abbeville -0

St. Louis - 24, FINAL

 

Woodlawn - 14

Iowa - 29, FINAL

 

Rosepine - 19

South Beauregard - 37, FINAL

 

St. Edmund - 34

Iota - 0, FINAL

 

North Caddo - 22

DeQuincy - 33, FINAL

 

Lake Arthur - 34

Delcambre - 7, FINAL

 

Vermilion Catholic - 39

Welsh - 14, FINAL

 

Oberlin - 20

Kinder - 28, FINAL

 

Oakdale - 32

Avoyelles - 18, FINAL

 

Vinton - 49

Elton - 22, FINAL

 

Basile - 22

Ville Platte - 6, FINAL

 

East Beauregard - 20

Pine Prairie - 6, FINAL

 

Gueydan - 22

Grand Lake - 42, FINAL

 

Mamou - 35

South Cameron - 17, FINAL


