Woman accused of striking principal at Eunice school

Parent accused of striking principal at Eunice school - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

EUNICE, LA (KPLC) -

A woman is accused of striking the principal at an elementary school in Eunice, according to a news release from Varden Guillory Sr., deputy chief of the Eunice Police Department.

Guillory said officers were dispatched to Highland Elementary School on Monday in reference to the incident.

Upon arrival, officers were given a description of the woman accused.

The suspect, 28-year-old Shandell Gallien, also known as "Shandell Frank," was stopped in the area and taken into custody.

She was booked on charges of battery of a school teacher, criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

Guillory said the principal was not injured.

