Guns for those who can't see

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about a new saggy pants ordinance that goes into effect overnight in one area community.

There's a plan to make some changes to LA 378. What are your thoughts? We'll tell you when and where you can voice your opinion on three design alternatives for the roadway.

Also today, a unique underwater art exhibit is being brought back to the surface. It involves portraits from another time, adorning a sunken military ship off the gulf coast.

Plus, a grandfather fulfills a dream he never completed for his sons – building a 50 foot tall playhouse! Now, he's waiting for his 18-month-old granddaughter to grow big enough to use it.

In weather, Ben says we're looking at plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 90s. So far, no major chances for rain, but what about over the weekend? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. You can also always track our weather conditions and what's happening in the tropics HERE.

And while you're on our website you may want to check out THIS story. It's about the fact that a blind person is allowed to carry and conceal a fire arm in some areas.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

