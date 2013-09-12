Moss Bluff teen accused of stalking, extortion

A Moss Bluff teen is accused of stalking, extortion and defamation, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 17-year-old Noah S. Hinton is accused of sending numerous intimidating and profane text messages to an individual, threatening her if she did not do what he asked.

Hinton was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Wednesday on three charges of extortion, one count of stalking, one count of defamation and one count of telephone harassment.

Bond in the case was set at $325,000.

