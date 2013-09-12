Crowley saggy pants ordinance takes effect Friday

The City of Crowley's saggy pants ordinance will go into effect on Friday.

The measure was adopted in August.

Penalties include a fine of up to $200 or up to 60 days in jail, or both. Repeat offenders could face additional fines and jail time.

The ordinance says it is unlawful for individuals to, "wear outer clothing or garments, including but not limited to trousers, pants, shorts and/or other outer garments designed to be worn at or below the waist of the body and in such a manner as to expose a person's underwear or undergarments in a public place or in public view."

You can view a copy of the ordinance HERE.

