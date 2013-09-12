DOTD inviting public input on La. 378 proposal, meeting set

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are inviting public comment on the proposed improvement project on La. 378, from I-10 in Westlake to Sam Houston Parkway in Moss Bluff.

A public meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Managan Center at 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake (the corner of Sampson Street).

Officials say the purpose of the meeting is, "to provide information and to obtain public input on the three design alternatives" for the project.

"A geometric feasibility study, traffic analysis and environmental inventory of the three alternatives are being completed as part of a Stage 0 Feasibility Study. Data and information from the ongoing study will be presented at the meeting," a release from DOTD states.

Also, DOTD is accepting written statements or comments. They may be submitted at the meeting, or may be mailed to the following address, postmarked within 10 days following the meeting (by Sept. 28):

LA 378 Stage 0 Feasibility Study,

c/o N-Y Associates, Inc.

ATTN: Bruce J. Richards

2750 Lake Villa Dr. - Suite 100

Metairie, LA 70002

Those with special needs requiring special assistance at the meeting are asked to call Bruce Richards of N-Y Associates, Inc. at (504) 885-0500.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.