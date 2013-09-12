New vehicle registration law takes effect Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A new law that takes effect next week will require high-salaried state government appointees to provide proof that they have a Louisiana driver's license and vehicle registration - or face removal from their jobs.

The requirement, which starts Sunday, applies to employees outside of the civil service system, called "unclassified" employees, who make $100,000 or more a year.

Rep. John Bel Edwards, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, pushed for the change after learning that some appointees of Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration kept out-of-state licenses and car registrations.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/175Em0t ) that under the new law, the Louisiana license and car registration would be a qualification for employment. Those who don't meet the requirement would have to be removed within 30 days after a supervisor learns of the lapse.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

