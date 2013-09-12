CPSB launches online progress center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB launches online progress center

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish School Board officials are encouraging parents and guardians to utilize the online Student Progress Center in order to boost involvement and increase transparency between the school and home.

For grades K-12, the Student Progress Center provides instant access to current and past grades, detailed assignment reports, attendance and discipline records, standardized test scores, progress reports and transcripts.

Classroom teachers will maintain grade books online, in accordance with the CPSB Pupil Progression Plan, so parents and guardians can check on student performance at their convenience.

Letters from school administrators will be sent home containing activation instructions and the required pin number. If necessary, separate accounts may be created for one student to accommodate for multiple parents/guardians with educational rights.

To visit the progress center, click on the Grades tab at CPSB.org or in the CPSB mobile app.

Parents and guardians should contact their child's school for more information.

