Researcher asking for images of Lake Charles from 1950 to presen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Researcher asking for images of Lake Charles from 1950 to present

The 2011 book, Lake Charles, published in the 'Images of America' series by Arcadia Publishing. (Source: Arcadia Publishing/Jessica Hutchings) The 2011 book, Lake Charles, published in the 'Images of America' series by Arcadia Publishing. (Source: Arcadia Publishing/Jessica Hutchings)
210 bridge soon after construction. (Source: McNeese Archives/Jessica Hutchings) 210 bridge soon after construction. (Source: McNeese Archives/Jessica Hutchings)
"Memorial to Peace," an early version of the Veterans Memorial Park. (Source: McNeese Archives/Jessica Hutchings) "Memorial to Peace," an early version of the Veterans Memorial Park. (Source: McNeese Archives/Jessica Hutchings)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles woman is asking the public to help her chronicle the history of Lake Charles from 1950 to present.

Jessica Hutchings, an author and researcher, is the head of McNeese State University's reference department.

Hutchings helped gather and research images of Lake Charles in the 2011 book, Lake Charles, published in the Images of America series by Arcadia Publishing. The book included a brief history of the city from its incorporation in 1867 to current day, in addition to the photographs.

Hutchings told KPLC that a new series, also by Arcadia Publishing, called Images of Modern America, in which Lake Charles will be included, will span the city's history from 1950 to present. As with the previous book, Hutchings is gathering photos and information to help weave together the story of Lake Charles' past.

"This will include industry, infrastructure changes that happened, civil rights, diversification of the workforce and sports," Hutchings said, adding that she would also like to include notable people, festivals and scenes around the city.

Hutchings is asking anyone with color photographs that would be appropriate for the book, to send them to modernlakecharles@gmail.com.

"If you have color photograph that would be appropriate to include in the book, I would love to see it and speak with you. If it seems like a good fit, I will borrow your photo, have the McNeese archivist scan it into my collection, and I will return your photo to you. You will receive acknowledgement in the book that I used your photo. If you do not have a photo, but you know of interesting stories to tell or people that I should contact, please let me know," she said.

Hutchings, an Oklahoma native, has lived in Lake Charles for eight years. She said in the time that she has been in the area, she has fallen in love with Southwest Louisiana's history.

"And it's going to be interesting to see what all I can collect," she said.

The deadline for the book is August 2014.

The book will not be released until 2015.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly