Lake Charles firefighter pays tribute to those lost in 9/11

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A young, Lake Charles firefighter took time on his day off to visit the local 9/11 memorial.

Jameson Welch was only 18 years old the day of the Sept. 11 attacks but it had a profound effect on him and caused him to choose firefighting as a career.

Welch came to the Lake Charles memorial on Wednesday where he placed a poster and a firefighters' T-shirt to pay tribute to the 343 firefighters who died that day.

"I was a senior in high school when it happened. I was seriously considering going into the military when I got out of high school and watching that happen that day at school and at home for the next few days, I believe, really pushed me into wanting to become a fireman to honor the memory of those who did what they did. The hard work they did on one of the biggest fire jobs that has ever come in this country and the bravery they showed doing it," Welch said.

Welch also hung an American flag on the Trade Tower beams that are part of the memorial.

The monument at the Lake Charles Civic Center also includes limestone from the rubble after the Pentagon was attacked.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

